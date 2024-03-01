Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 536,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

