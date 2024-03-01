Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

