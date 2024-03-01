Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Enerflex Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$979.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.69.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5851911 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.