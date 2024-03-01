Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Enerflex Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$979.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.69.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5851911 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.