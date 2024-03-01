Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Enerflex Stock Up 7.5 %

EFX stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$979.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.69. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.5851911 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

