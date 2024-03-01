Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.13.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

