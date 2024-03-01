EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.000-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.5 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.00-15.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $318.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

