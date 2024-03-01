Elizabeth Proust Buys 10,000 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Proust bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.10 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of A$60,950.00 ($39,836.60).

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Lendlease Group’s payout ratio is currently -52.94%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

