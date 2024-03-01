Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

