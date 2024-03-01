Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.15.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
