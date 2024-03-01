ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter.

ECARX Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ECARX stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. ECARX has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ECARX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ECARX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

