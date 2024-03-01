ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECXGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter.

ECARX Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ECARX stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. ECARX has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ECARX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ECARX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Earnings History for ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.