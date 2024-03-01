eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 82.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

