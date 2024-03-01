Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Neutral Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

