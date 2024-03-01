e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $208.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $209.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.88.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.