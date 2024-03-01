e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $208.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $209.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

