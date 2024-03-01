Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DY. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $126.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $129.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

