DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DD. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

