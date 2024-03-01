Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.11.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.75. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 702.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

