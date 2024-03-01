Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.11.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.75. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

