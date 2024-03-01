DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.55 million.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
