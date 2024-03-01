Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Raises Dividend to GBX 13.90 Per Share

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 469.60 ($5.96) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 475.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 395.20 ($5.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 657 ($8.33). The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,044.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 760 ($9.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.22) to GBX 1,100 ($13.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.