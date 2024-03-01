DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $8,821,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,412,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 441,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,143.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock worth $92,005,241. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DraftKings by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

