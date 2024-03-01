DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Insider Buys £4,428.31 in Stock

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia acquired 442,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,428.31 ($5,616.83).

Shyam Sunder Bhartia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Shyam Sunder Bhartia acquired 1,908 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,908 ($24.20).

On Friday, February 9th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 47,345 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £473.45 ($600.52).

On Monday, February 5th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia purchased 27,725 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £277.25 ($351.66).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Shyam Sunder Bhartia purchased 59,355 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £64,696.95 ($82,061.07).

On Thursday, January 18th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia purchased 98,674 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £116,435.32 ($147,685.59).

DP Eurasia Stock Performance

Shares of DPEU stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.41) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. DP Eurasia has a 1-year low of GBX 38.40 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 376 ($4.77). The company has a market capitalization of £278.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,750.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

Further Reading

