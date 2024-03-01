Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Get Doximity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doximity

Doximity Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Doximity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Doximity by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.