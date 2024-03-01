Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Brad M. Cerepak Sells 18,410 Shares

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dover Trading Up 0.6 %

DOV stock opened at $165.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.28. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.62.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

