DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.11.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 21.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 38.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 18.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 406,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 30.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 110.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 577,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

