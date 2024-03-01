Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.24-3.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.53-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.240-3.320 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NYSE:DCI opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

