Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $430.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $420.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $448.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.59.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.