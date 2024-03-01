Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.620-2.870 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,800,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,433,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

