DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 373,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocGo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 132,263 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in DocGo by 55.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 34.8% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after buying an additional 709,553 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 347,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

