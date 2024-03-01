Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$82.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
DCBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCBO
Docebo Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Docebo
In related news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total transaction of C$615,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Domenic Di Sisto sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.00, for a total transaction of C$107,967.00. Also, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total transaction of C$615,600.00. Insiders own 42.99% of the company’s stock.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Docebo
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.