Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) PT Lowered to C$2.65

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %
DSV opened at C$1.33 on Monday. Discovery Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Discovery Silver
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery Silver
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.