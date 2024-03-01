Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) PT Lowered to C$2.65

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

DSV opened at C$1.33 on Monday. Discovery Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

