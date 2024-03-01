Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGLL opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $36.41.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.