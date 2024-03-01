Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ GGLL opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $36.41.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
