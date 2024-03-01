Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $749.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $75.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,234,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.