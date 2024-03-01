Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.21

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 20233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.