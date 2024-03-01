Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $55.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

