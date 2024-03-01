Derwent London Plc (DLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 55 on May 31st

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Derwent London Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 1,972 ($25.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,120.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,031.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.98, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.93. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 1,766 ($22.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,624 ($33.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,512 ($31.86) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,275 ($28.86).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

