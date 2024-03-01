Derek Cumming Sells 700 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.19. The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$71.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.40.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

