DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

