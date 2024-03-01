DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.9 %
DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
