DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

