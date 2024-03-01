Denise Lindsay Acquires 2,000 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). Meridian had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Meridian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Meridian by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Meridian by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Meridian by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meridian by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRBK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

