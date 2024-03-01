Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

