Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $94.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

