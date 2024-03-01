Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $99.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DELL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

DELL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $94.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

