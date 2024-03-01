Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DK. TD Cowen increased their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

DK opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 436.36%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

