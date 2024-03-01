Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.0 million-$269.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.6 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

DH opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

