Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declares $1.47 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $27.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $365.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.68 and a 200-day moving average of $384.97. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

