DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
DTEA opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.