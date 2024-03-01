Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

Get Dana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dana

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dana’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Dana by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.