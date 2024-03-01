Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) to Issue Dividend of €0.08

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

LON DAL opened at GBX 384.10 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £858.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,085.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 376.66. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 436 ($5.53).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

