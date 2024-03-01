DA Davidson Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $87.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

TREX stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. Trex has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

