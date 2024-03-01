DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Price Performance

K opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

